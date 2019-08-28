Smooth Sailing Into Labor Day Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Heavy rain moved through South Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon with amounts of 2-3 inches! The rains are gone for a long stretch as abundant sunshine returns Wednesday, along with some GORGEOUS weather for the remainder of the week! Highs will top out in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with cool, comfy lows in the upper 50s! Readings warm a little this Labor Day weekend, but as of right now, we see no rain popping up anytime through Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Pleasant

High 82, Low 57, winds NW-12

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 83, Low 58, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 62, winds NE-7

