Snodgrass Veterinary Medical Center hosts first ever community "Give Back" event

Snodgrass Veterinary Medical Center held their first ever give back event on Wednesday. They donated 10% of all sales to Allen County's Center for Courageous Kids.

CCK says, they're thankful for the donations from Snodgrass.

"It's because of support from business in our surrounding communities that we're able to continue to serve children at the Center for Courageous Kids at no cost," said Sarah Keltner, CCK Director of Special Events.

"Today we've had several surgeries, that we've done this morning and we've had several office calls today. I still have to go out on the farm and see some horses, so 10 percent of the whole day is going to center for courageous kids so i'm glad that we had a good day, it could have been slow. So it's great that it was busy," said Dr. Stan Snodgrass.

