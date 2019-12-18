SoKY Ice Rink Karaoke Night

Wednesday night was Karaoke Night at the SoKY Ice Rink. From 6 until 8 you could make your requests to sing your favorite tunes on the ice.

It’s karaoke night at the SoKY Ice Rink! The kiddos are having so much fun! pic.twitter.com/1IAeyr5b1Y — Brandon Jarrett 13 News (@Brandon13News) December 18, 2019

This is the first season the ice rink has held this type of event and from the crowd it drew it was a huge success!

"This is the first time we've done karaoke at the ice rink. We're just trying to get people down here on the week nights when it's a little less crowded," said Nikki Koller with the SoKY Ice Rink. "It is really busy today though. It's just family fun songs, you can come up and tell them what you want to play and if we have it you can sing over the speaker on the ice rink."

While 13 News reporter Brandon Jarrett was out on the ice he met a very special guest.



The Make a Wish foundation was at the ice rink gifting Naiya Garner with a free trip to Disney World. Naiya has been battling Leukemia since 2017. Naiya and her family fly out to Disney Thursday morning.

We wish you the very best and safe travels Naiya!