SoKY Ice Rink finishes out the season with a skillet curling tournament

A new sport has arrived in Bowling Green at the SoKY Ice Rink and it is called skillet curling.

This is the first year the ice rink has brought on skillet curling and with 10 teams participating for the season, it was pretty successful.

"I think it went better than anybody could have expected we had 10 teams come out. I was hoping that the skillets would slide and by the end of the season everybody was cheering each other on and having a good time and it turned out really well," said Leah Spurlin, Rink Manager.

Each team got to pick their own names and some more unique than others like the 'Curl an Hurl'.

"We were kind of thinking in terms of drinking a little bit with it and then you know curling and then hurling. But it works because here's the thing. I'm curl --she's Ann--and he's hurl," said Rick Grieve, Curl an Hurl team.

Most first-time skillet curlers were surprised about how hard it actually was to slide that skillet all the way across the ice.

"I had no idea how to play this on night one. I didn't think that it would be as intense as it was and then you finally had to learn there is a strategy behind it all," said Sarah Wilson, Sweeping Beauty's team, "How hard you have to kick it, how soft you have to kick it if you can block certain targets. So that was kind of a fun surprising part of the game."

One curler said the strategy of it all was the best part of the game.

"My favorite part of it with skillet curling and curling in general is just the strategy behind it all. Where do you want to place your skillet? Block other people from scoring or you know completely nail someone's skillet out of the field of play entirely that is a lot of fun always," said Zach Shrader, Curling Irons team.

Sunday was the last day for the ice rink to be open for the season. If you missed you a chance to participate in skillet curling they plan to bring it back next year.