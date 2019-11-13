SoKY Ice Rink prepares to open in Bowling Green Friday

The SoKY Ice Rink is putting on their final touches before opening to the public on Friday at 4 p.m. This is the fourth season the ice rink has been downtown at the SoKY Marketplace.

"It's the only outdoor rink in Southern Kentucky. There is one in Lexington, it is quite a bit smaller though its in Triangle Park. Ours has a lot more festive things, and concessions and events,"said Nikki Koller, Assistant Director of Warren County Public Works and Project Manager for SoKY Ice Rink.

The outdoor skating rink can accommodate up to 175 people on the ice at once. Also, there is no need to worry about knowing how to skate, the rink provides crates to help you keep your balance.

"We have little crates they can use to put their weight on them so they don't trip and fall. There's lots of people around that know what they are doing and we got some ice monitors that can skate too. So we have people that can help,"added Koller.

The ice rink also has several fun events planned for the entire winter season, including a princess night.

"During the week we will have theme nights. We are doing a princess night, Pete The Cat night, with the Pete The Cat he is going to come skate.We have a really big partnership with the library this year and there is going to be story time red on certain days of the week," added Koller.

Admission for the ice rink is 12 dollars for adults, children under 12 are 10 dollars and kids under four can skate for free. The rink does offer student, military and first responders discounts as well.

