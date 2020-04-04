SoKY Marketplace still offering pickup and delivery

The SoKY marketplace is adapting to the new COVID-19 regulations.

The marketplace is still providing local produce, meat and more to their customers Thursday through Saturday at the SoKY Marketplace located in Downtown Bowling Green.

"You can start placing orders on Tuesdays. You are welcome to email sokymarketplace@gmail dot com or you can call text at 270-202-0256 and we will get an email out to you confirming your order and an invoice will be sent," said Sarah Wilson, director of operations. "You can chose a pick up time Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and deliveries are 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm"

The marketplace has now added fresh flowers to their list of items for sale.

"One of our best things that we have today are our fresh cut flowers from 'Kentucky Cuts' she has beautiful poppy's that are available right now," added Wilson. "So you can add that to your order. We have them for ten dollars with vases and then nine dollars with out vases. It is kind of something nice to brighten up your day."

The SoKY market place will post all of their weekly offerings on Tuesdays on their Facebook page, to visit their page click here.

