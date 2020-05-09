SoKY Marketplace open for shopping local on Saturdays

The SoKY Marketplace is open for business but things might look a little different.

The marketplace pavilion located in downtown Bowling Green is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can support local farmers and businesses by purchasing your favorite local produce or flowers.

"So when you show up you know just wear a mask and if you don't feel good just stay home. We have an option for pickup and delivery so we can still get you fresh produce from the farmers market to your house," said Sarah Wilson, director of operations.

The market will still be posting their weekly vendors and items on their Facebook page. You can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.