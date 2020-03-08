Soggy Weather Soon Moves In

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, March 8, 2020

After enjoying a nice dry and warm weekend, we watch for the arrival of showers to start the week off. We are dry much of the day Monday with warm temperatures in the 60's. Rain returns late in the evening and overnight hours. This is the beginning of a soggy pattern as we deal with multiple chances of rain off and on throughout the week.

TONIGHT: M. Clear and Mild

Low 46, winds S-10

MONDAY: Clouds Increase, Rain Late

High 66, Low 55, winds S-16

TUESDAY: Rain Early Then P. Cloudy

High 65, Low 48, winds W-12

