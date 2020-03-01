Soggy Weather To Start The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, March 1, 2020
After a dry weekend we turn the page to some soggy weather. Rain moves in tonight and continues for much of Monday with periods of heavy downpours and possibly a rumble of thunder. The rain comes to an end early Tuesday morning. mild temperatures stick around between the 50's to low 60's. By midweek we deal with clouds and a stray shower possible. The end of the week looks dry and sunny with temperatures near normal.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Rain Moves In
Low 52, winds S-13
MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy
High 61, Low 52, winds SW-13
TUESDAY: Rain Ends Early, Partly Cloudy
High 60, Low 43, winds W-11
