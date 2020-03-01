Soggy Weather To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, March 1, 2020

After a dry weekend we turn the page to some soggy weather. Rain moves in tonight and continues for much of Monday with periods of heavy downpours and possibly a rumble of thunder. The rain comes to an end early Tuesday morning. mild temperatures stick around between the 50's to low 60's. By midweek we deal with clouds and a stray shower possible. The end of the week looks dry and sunny with temperatures near normal.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Rain Moves In

Low 52, winds S-13

MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 61, Low 52, winds SW-13

TUESDAY: Rain Ends Early, Partly Cloudy

High 60, Low 43, winds W-11

