Soldier charged with attempted online enticement

A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been charged with attempted online enticement for trying to persuade a young girl to have sex with him.

It turned out that the soldier was not talking to a young girl like he thought, but he was talking to an undercover officer.

Jasper Smith, 35, has been accused of sending messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

The conversation continued until he allegedly rented a motel room where the meeting was supposed to take place.

When Smith was arrested, officers allegedly found child porn pictures and videos on his computer.

Smith is being held without bond in the Warren County jail.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten