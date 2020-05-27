Soldiers return to Fort Campbell, undergo quarantine

Dozens of soldiers based at Fort Campbell have returned after being deployed in the Northeast to support coronavirus relief efforts.

Fort Campbell said in a statement that about 40 soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company returned Saturday to the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. They deployed on April 18 to provide medical treatment, behavioral health care, COVID-19 screening and laboratory testing to Defense Department service members in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Upon returning, the service members began quarantining as a safety precaution.

As soon as their quarantine is complete, the post plans an official welcome home ceremony.

