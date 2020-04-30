Some Clouds And Cool Temperatures

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 30 2020

Expect a few stray showers Thursday as moisture wraps around low pressure as it moves northeastward. We will see more sunshine return Friday as high pressure moves in. Temperatures rebound all the way back to near 80 this weekend! Saturday looks dry before the chance of showers and thunderstorms resurfaces Sunday.

THURSDAY Cloudy and Cooler with Scat'd Showers

High 63, Low 46, winds W-12, G-25

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 71, Low 51, winds NW-8

SATURDAY Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 81, Low 61, winds S-8

