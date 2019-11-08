Some Kentucky Republicans advising Bevin to accept election result

Some Kentucky Republicans are warning Governor Matt Bevin against mounting an election challenge to the results of his bid for a second term unless he finds evidence of massive fraud.

According to the Associated Press, Congressman James Comer, who lost to Bevin by 83 votes in the 2015 GOP primary, is one of several Republicans sending signals that Bevin may need to accept the election result rather than initiate a fight that could end up in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is the projected winner.

A recanvass is planned for November 14.

