Some Light Snow Possible This Evening.

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Clouds hold tight over the region today, with some patchy light rain and drizzle. Rain possibly mixing with or changing to snow showers by Wednesday evening as colder air arrives. The chill lingers through the final days of February. Friday may also bring a brief mix of flurries and rain into the region. The weekend looks dry with a cold Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Monday, but showers return for the start of next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Rain Showers Mixing with Snow Showers Late, Windy

High 44, Low 27, winds W-16, G-30

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold

High 43, Low 30, winds W-11

FRIDAY: Cold with Lgt. Snow/Rain Showers Possible

High 45, Low 27, winds NW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

