Some Patchy Fog For The Overnight

Sunday, April 26, 2020

We endured a soggy weekend with multiple rounds of showers. The rain came to an end this evening and the clouds cleared out for the night. Overnight calm winds will help with the development of some patchy fog especially in the lower valleys. Expect cool temperatures to start the day Monday but we will warm up quickly into the day with abundant sunshine and highs near 70º.

TONIGHT: Clear with Patchy Fog

Low 40, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 70, Low 53, winds SW-5

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Showers Possible, Thunderstorms Late

High 674 Low 59, winds SW-12

