Some Patchy Fog For The Overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, April 26, 2020
We endured a soggy weekend with multiple rounds of showers. The rain came to an end this evening and the clouds cleared out for the night. Overnight calm winds will help with the development of some patchy fog especially in the lower valleys. Expect cool temperatures to start the day Monday but we will warm up quickly into the day with abundant sunshine and highs near 70º.
TONIGHT: Clear with Patchy Fog
Low 40, winds CALM
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 70, Low 53, winds SW-5
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Showers Possible, Thunderstorms Late
High 674 Low 59, winds SW-12
