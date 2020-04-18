Some Rain For Your Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, April 18, 2020

We kicked off the weekend with sunny condition but temperatures were on the cooler side in the mid 50's. Heading into Sunday we will see rain chances increase in the later afternoon towards the evening hours. These showers will be spotty with mainly light to moderate downpours. We may hear a couple rumbles of thunder but we are not expecting severe storms. We head into the new week with some dry weather and temperatures climbing back near the 70's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Increase

Low 41, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Spotty Showers

High 63, Low 46, winds S-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 67, Low 49, winds NW-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

