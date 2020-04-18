Some Rain For Your Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, April 18, 2020
We kicked off the weekend with sunny condition but temperatures were on the cooler side in the mid 50's. Heading into Sunday we will see rain chances increase in the later afternoon towards the evening hours. These showers will be spotty with mainly light to moderate downpours. We may hear a couple rumbles of thunder but we are not expecting severe storms. We head into the new week with some dry weather and temperatures climbing back near the 70's.
TONIGHT: Clouds Increase
Low 41, winds CALM
SUNDAY: Spotty Showers
High 63, Low 46, winds S-6
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild
High 67, Low 49, winds NW-7
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
