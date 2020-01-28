Some Rain (and Possibly Some Snow) Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Low clouds held tough over most of the region Tuesday afternoon. That along with a north wind kept temperatures on the chilly side. Our next weathermaker arrives early Wednesday with a chance for rain, possibly mixed with wet snow (no snow accumulation expected). Expect seasonal readings through much of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through late Friday with a small shower chance. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend appears dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Rain/Wet Snow Showers

High 44, Low 32, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cool

High 46, Low 32, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High 49, Low 35, winds S-5