Some Thunder To Put You To Bed

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms fired up into Saturday night bringing torrential downpours. Those showers phase out by morning. The weekend rounds out fairly dry for outdoor activities, with only slight chances for a late day thundershower. Remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf will have some impact on our weather next week. This means better chances for rain and storms, especially Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

Low 70, winds CALMING

SUNDAY: P/Sunny and Humid, Scattered Daytime Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-4

MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 69, winds S-9

