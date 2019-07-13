Some Thunder To Put You To Bed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, July 13, 2019
Showers and thunderstorms fired up into Saturday night bringing torrential downpours. Those showers phase out by morning. The weekend rounds out fairly dry for outdoor activities, with only slight chances for a late day thundershower. Remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf will have some impact on our weather next week. This means better chances for rain and storms, especially Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
Low 70, winds CALMING
SUNDAY: P/Sunny and Humid, Scattered Daytime Thunderstorms
High 90, Low 70, winds SW-4
MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms
High 84, Low 69, winds S-9
