Some Wet And Windy Days Ahead

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Thursday looks warmer, but expect a mostly cloudy sky along with a chance for a few showers during the day. Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night and continues into Friday. Showers finally move out late Saturday, with the rest of the weekend looking dry. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend but will be warming up again Thanksgiving week. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain both times.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Breezy and Warm with Scattered Showers

High 63, Low 47, winds SW-15

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely

High 52, Low 40, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Late, Cool

High 53, Low 30, winds W-12

