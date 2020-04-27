Some churches in Todd Co. still gathering, health department warns of possible spread

Todd County currently has 12 positive cases of COVID-19, and on Monday morning the health department put out a message regarding churches that are still gathering.

"We have been made aware of some in-person church services that have resumed," the department posted on Facebook. "We will be documenting complaints from the public for future use with possible contact tracing and investigation of virus spread due to these gatherings."

After speaking with 13 News, they added it's not only church gatherings, but other forms of social gathering as well. However, the concern for churches that are still gathering relates to the vulnerable population that attends many of the churches in the county.

"A lot of our churches contain elderly members, that if the church doors are open those members are going to come. And we don't want asymptomatic folks coming into a setting like that and spreading it to (the) vulnerable population," said Jen Harris, the public health director for Todd County Health Department.

So far, they say they haven't traced any cases to gatherings, but that it usually takes several weeks for cases to break out once gatherings do happen.

"We're going to see this week the product of some of the Easter gatherings that happened a couple of weeks ago," said Harris.

Now with Tennessee re-opening, and some of Kentucky's healthcare re-opening, Harris believes it's going to take a couple of weeks to see the outcome of those choices.

"Just because things are open, you don't have to participate and we're encouraging people not to," said Harris.