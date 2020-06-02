Some still waiting on unemployment checks from March

Concern around pandemic unemployment continues is the number of claims grows each week.

"In my situation, I'll be homeless, I'll be on the street," said Timothy Morgan, Park City man who filed for unemployment in March.

According to the US Department of Labor, 6417 filed new unemployment claims last week in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Morgan says he is still waiting on his first unemployment check from March.

"It keeps telling me to refile a claim, so I re-filed a couple of times and now they're saying don't file a new claim," he said.

Some others in the Kentucky unemployment Facebook page which is filled with over 13,000 members say they haven't received an unemployment check either.

Morgan, a landscaper, says he was forced to file for unemployment after the business fell apart during the pandemic.

"I've been on the phone probably for all day, all business hours, probably for two of these months trying to find answers and it's like I've almost lost hope," he said.

On Thursday, Deputy Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Josh Benton announced that more than 15,000 March and April pending unemployment claims were processed that week.

Morgan says he's lost a lot while he continues to wait for his first unemployment check as well as the back-pay that should come with it.

"I'm going hungry," expressed Morgan. "I've lost the means of transportation and all because of this -- I only have 80 cents left in the bank. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Jobless claims for the week of may 23 totaled more than 53,000. That's the first increase in six weeks. There are now more than 844,000 people who have filed unemployment claims.