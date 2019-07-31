Somerset officer on administrative leave after troopers say he shot son in domestic dispute

Kentucky State Police say a Pulaski County man was airlifted to a Lexington hospital after being shot by his father.

Troopers arrived at the home on Starlite Drive just after 4 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Devin Griffith with a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined Devin Griffith was shot by his father, 47-year-old Jason Griffith, during a domestic dispute at Jason's home. Jason Griffith is a Somerset police officer, and a department spokesperson said he is on administrative leave while Kentucky State Police investigate the case.

Devin Griffith is being treated for his injuries and is now stable at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A Pulaski County grand jury will take the case once troopers complete the investigation.