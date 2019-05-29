Sophie Pemberton and Ashanti Talbott

Sophie Pemberton

South Warren High School

As a junior, Sophie has earned a 26 on her ACT and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend college and major in elementary education to teach the next generation of learners and make a positive impact on young minds. Outside of class, Sophie is the team captain of the varsity volleyball team, she participates in her church youth group, and volunteers. She is also a member of Beta Club, Bowling Green Girls Cotillion, FCA, Spirit Club, and a junior class officer.

Ashanti Talbott

Owensboro High School

Ashanti maintains a 3.9 GPA as junior at Owensboro High School. After graduating, she plans to go to college and work towards her master’s degree in education or social work. She likes to help children and make them feel appreciated so that is what she wants to do in her future profession. Currently, Ashanti spends her spare time outside of school working and babysitting and she is also a member of the National Honor Society.

