Source of gas leak still undetermined in Bowling Green near Lost River Cave

City officials recently declared a state of emergency in Bowling Green after discovering a gas leak around the area of Lost River Cave.

According to Matt Powell with the City of Bowling Green, the city handled the issue from March 30 until April 11. After that point, they declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to take over and provide additional resources.

Neighbors living in an apartment nearby on Lost Circle said they could smell the gas inside their homes.

"It kind of smelled like paint thinner and I wasn't exactly sure what it was," said James Martin, who has lived in the area for the last six years.

He said the odor basically showed up overnight.

"I came back about three hours later and when I came back it was very strong and it hit me in the face."

Even though the smell showed up quickly, he said it took much longer to figure out what it might be.

"I thought it was a gas leak so I called the gas company and they sent a man out and he checked and it wasn't natural gas so then I talked with my landlord and we sent a few more people out, pest control, HVAC guys, and they couldn't figure out what it was," added Martin.

He went on to say, "Then the next day our neighbor smelled it and I think she thought it was a gas leak and she called the fire department and they came out and tested for natural gas again."

He said this went on for quite some time.

"It was scary, I mean obviously, especially initially when you think it's a gas leak that's very scary and then not knowing what was going on."

Martin went on to say, "We had to keep our windows open and fans on for about a week and some nights it would be very strong and you just couldn't sleep hardly at night for a couple of nights and then some days it wouldn't be there."

Martin said city and state officials have been to his apartment for testing. A ventilation system has also been installed and Martin said he believes it's working.

"It took a couple of weeks but eventually they were able to get it out. We haven't had it (the smell) for probably close to a week now."

According to City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash, the smell was also reported by staff members at Lost River Cave, saying they could smell the odor inside the cave.

State officials are still working to determine exactly what the gas is and where it's coming from.

"We're not sure. Clearly, there's a petroleum odor, or has been, it's much reduced," said John Mura, Executive Director of Communication for Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet.

He said he believes their efforts are helping, by doing things like using a fan to suck the odor out of a nearby sinkhole, but still, the source of the leak remains a mystery.

"We've tested nine gas stations in close proximity to the cave extensively and we have not been able to find leaks in any of those stations," said Mura.

He said the next step is to test one more gas station and an oil company, but he doesn't want the public to be alarmed.

"We don't see any issues with safety in any nearby residents," he said.

As for Lost River Cave, the walking trails, gift shop, and outdoor activities remain open to the public, but cave tours are closed.

Lost River Cave's Nature Center Director Annie Holt said the cave tours will remain closed until there are "multiple, consecutive days" where the meters read zero vapors in the cave air.

Holt said she's confident in the state and hopes Bowling Green will use this as a learning opportunity to discover more about cave systems and what's going on underneath their feet.

She said globally, this type of thing is not abnormal for karst regions, but locally, this is the first time she's experienced this in her 12 years with Lost River Cave. She said there were similar situations in the 1980s.

We will continue to update this story as state officials work to determine the source of the leak, and let you know when cave tours resume at Lost River.