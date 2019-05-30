Sources: Man accused of asking minor for sex is local pastor, business owner

Sources tell WYMT that a man who faces child sexual exploitation charges is a local pastor and business owner.

Bobby "BJ" Blackburn is charged with using an electronic device to try to get a minor to engage in sexual activities. Police said he messaged an employee, who was a minor, and asked her to engage in a "threesome" with another minor, among other obscene messages.

Sources confirmed that Blackburn is the pastor of Elevate Church of Prestonsburg. He also owns the Giovanni's.

Blackburn turned himself in to police Wednesday but has already bonded out at $5,000.

WYMT interviewed Blackburn in 2016 about his restaurant , which played Christian music and put Bible verses on receipts.

Blackburn is scheduled to appear in court June 19th.

May 29 ---

According to the arrest citation, police got a complaint on May 24 that Blackburn messaged a minor and asked her to engage in a sex act with another minor.

Police interviewed the minor, who showed images of the messages in which Blackburn allegedly asked the minor to engage in a "threesome" and some other obscene messages. The minors were employees of a business Blackburn manages.

On May 25, police said Blackburn followed a third minor to the station where she tried to give a statement saying she sent the obscene messaged from Blackburn's phone. But when they questioned her further, she took back her statement and admitted that Blackburn told her to say it or she would lose her job.

When police officers got an arrest warrant, they tried to collect Blackburn's phone. Family members said the phone was thrown into the river in Pike County.

On May 29, Blackburn turned himself in to police. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

May 25 ---

The Prestonsburg Police Department has an arrest warrant for a Floyd County man who is wanted on child sexual exploitation offenses.

Police say they have not found Blackburn to serve the warrant and are asking anyone who sees him to call the department at 606-886-1010.

If convicted, Blackburn could serve up to five years behind bars.