Sources say Epstein guards were on heavy overtime

A person familiar with the Manhattan jail that housed Jeffrey Epstein says it was so short-staffed on his last night alive that one guard on his unit was working a fifth straight day of overtime.

The person familiar with the Metropolitan Correctional Center's operations told The Associated Press on Sunday that another guard in Epstein's unit was working mandatory overtime. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he lacked authorization to discuss jail operations publicly.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday and was declared dead shortly afterward. The agency called it an apparent suicide.

The New York Times cited an anonymous law enforcement source earlier Sunday in reporting that guards failed to make mandatory 30-minute checks on Epstein's welfare that night.