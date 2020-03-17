South Central Bank switches to drive-thru only

South Central Bank is taking steps to protect its customers, employees and our communities from the coronavirus (COVID-19) by electing to go to drive-thru only at each of our offices beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020 until further notice. All offices will continue to have the same operating hours, and appointments will be available if customers

need service that cannot be completed at the drive-thru. We are continuing to make loans, open new accounts and offer all of the same services we always have, but we are doing so by utilizing different ways to offer these same great products to our customers.

In addition to in person services at the drive-thru, we encourage our customers to take advantage of all of the banking options that are available 24/7.

• Mobile App: the free mobile app allows access to account balances, make check deposits and even transfer funds between accounts;

• Online Banking: visit www.southcentralbank.com to sign up for e-statements and conduct your banking right from your computer or tablet, including the ability to make certain types of loan applications and account openings; or

• ATM Machines at each of our offices, in addition to the thousands of ATM machines available worldwide without a service charge. Check the Allpoint app to find a surcharge free ATM near you.

Or, you can simply give us a call at 888-651-7466 Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Central Time, and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Central Time. On Saturdays, you can reach us via telephone from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

We want you to know that we are taking these steps to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but we are here to serve our customers just as we always have. We are continuing to work, make loans and give you the same peace of mind and service you have

come to expect from South Central Bank. At South Central Bank, we believe that we are all in this together and want you to know that “we care about you.”