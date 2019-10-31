The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force warns of increasing THC vape products found through traffic stops, search warrants, and general calls for service.

The vape cartridges in the attached pictures are actual cartridges seized by the task force. They say the same “Dank” branded vape cartridges are unregulated and sold on the black market.

The amount of THC allegedly present in these cartridges is printed on the side of the box and is more than six times the THC found in the strongest marijuana strains that they regularly seize.

The drug task force says “Dank” cartridges are typically sold for a lot less than a legal vape cartridge in legal states, but the “Dank” brand isn’t really a brand. Dealers can buy the empty “Dank” branded boxes and empty vape cartridges for pennies online. They then fill the cartridges with their own purchased or manufactured cannabis oil and sell them on the streets.

They say due to the cartridges being unregulated, there is no way to know what other types of chemicals are present and it's believed that these types of vape cartridges, specifically the ones using this brand name, may be responsible for the vape illnesses.