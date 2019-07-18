South Central Kentucky: During excessive heat warning, drink lots of water

South Central Kentucky is in an excessive heat warning through Sunday.

With temperatures hitting the 90's and muggy air sending the heat index values soaring to nearly 110 degrees every afternoon.

Jim Williams, with Med Center EMS, says if you have to be outdoors, you need to stay hydrated.

"You can prepare yourself ahead of time if you know you're going to be working outside or in a hot environment by taking in enough fluids," explained Williams. "Especially fluids that have electrolytes, like sports drinks -- they're really good because when you're sweating, you're losing not just the moisture, but also those electrolytes."

Williams says losing electrolytes leads to cramps, feeling weak and eventually can cause changes in one's level of consciousness.