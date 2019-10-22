South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block receives impact grant from The Women's Fund

The Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky awarded one non-profit over $100,000 on Tuesday.

The Women's Fund works to bring women together for the purpose of “making a positive impact on the lives of women and children of South Central Kentucky, now and forever,” by collectively funding significant grants to charitable initiatives with the same purpose.

The winner of this year's impact grant is South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block.

The other three finalists were Friends of Lost River, The Family Enrichment Center, and The Foundry Christian Community Center.

Each organization spoke on their mission and how they would use the grant.

Last year, Habitat for Humanity won the impact grant and gave 13 News an update on their projects.

"That enabled us to have the capacity to serve five families this year with homes. The Women's Fund grant just gave us the ability to kind of sit back and take a deep breath and really be able to enjoy that time with the families, and not have to spend that additional effort on additional fundraising," said Rodney Goodman, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity

Goodman says he expects those homes to be done between November and December.

The winners of this year's impact grant, Kids on the Block, spoke with 13 News after finding out they were awarded the grant.

"So with this grant, it will impact at least 16,000 children across all 10 counties, it'll hire two additional puppeteers and they'll go on to educate children on child abuse prevention and intervention," said Ashley Reynolds, Executive Director, Kids on the Block.

To date, the Women's Fund has awarded over $700,000 to organizations that have a positive impact on women and children.