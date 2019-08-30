South Central Kentucky attractions, businesses place in "Best in Kentucky" awards

A long list of local attractions received high praise during Kentucky Living magazine's Best in Kentucky awards ceremony.

25 categories were considered for businesses and places across the Commonwealth, as Kentuckians voted for their favorites.

In Glasgow, the Rib Lickers Smoke Shack received 2nd place for Place for Live Music.

Dennison's Roadside Market in Horse Cave received 2nd place for Farm Tourist Attraction.

In Barren County, Kenny's Farmhouse received 2nd place for Made in Kentucky Product.

Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo in Horse City received 2nd place for Kid-Friendly Attraction.

In Metcalfe County, The Lighthouse Restaurant received first place for Down-Home Restaurant.

Dovie's, in Tompkinsville, won first place for Burgers.

Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville received second place for Camping Spot.

Chaney's Dairy Barn and Restaurant, located in Bowling Green, won first place for Farm Tourist Attraction and third place for Sweet Spot.

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green received first place for Museum.

Mammoth Cave National Park received second for Place for Adventure and third for Historic Site.

The Monroe County Watermelon Festival received second place in best Event or Festival.

Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville received third for Golf Course, and Dale Hollow Lake received third for best Houseboating Lake.

Barren River Lake at Barren River Lake State Resort Park received third place for Public Hunting/Fishing Area.