South Central Workforce Development Board announces partnership with Cave City

The South Central Workforce Development Board is proud to announce a new partnership with Cave City as the board's newest affiliate site.

City Hall-Cave City will offer several services including computer access for job search and unemployment insurance application as well as provide job announcement releases for the region. They will also occasionally host SCWDB job preparation workshops and will provide limited assistance for resume writing.

"The South Central Workforce Development Board is thrilled to have City Hall-Cave City as a partner affiliate site," said SCWDB’s President, Robert Boone. "Our board's goal is to increase access to job placement and employment services in our entire 10 county region. Thanks to City Hall-Cave City, our newest partner affiliate site in Barren County will help connect job seekers and employers, leading to greater regional economic vitality and financial stability for the individuals we serve."

Cave City Office Manager Robert Smith, added that, "City Hall-Cave City, strives to assist our clients in improving their situations. With this partnership we are providing ease of access along with convenience of location to assure a successful tomorrow by meeting the needs of today. Our mission is to serve, not by doing for others, but by assisting them to figure out how to do for themselves so that they may succeed beyond what they thought possible. We are pleased to be able to provide access to services that, up until now, have only been available in Bowling Green."

SCWDB connects job seekers and employers to enhance the regional labor pool of south central Kentucky and develop a talented and skilled workforce. Through their services workers find employment and business find skilled laborers. They provide career services of: job search and announcement listings, industry training information and assistance, career resources and job attainment workshops.