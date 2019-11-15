South Green River Ferry Road reopens

South Green River Ferry Road from the intersection with Mammoth Cave Entrance Road to the Green River Ferry parking reopened to traffic Friday.

Visitors can now access the Echo River Springs Trail trailhead and the temporary canoe and kayak ramp in the Green River Ferry parking lot.

The road was closed for the existing ferry boat to be replaced with a newly updated vessel, but the contractor was only able to complete the removal of the old ferry boat on Thursday because of low water levels at the ferry crossing area.

The new ferry will be installed once river levels rise enough to safely launch the boat into the Green River.

Ferry operations will begin regular operations once the improvement are completed in spring 2020. The project will extend the Green River Ferry vehicle access ramps into the Green River by 30 feet which should allow the ferry boat to operate during periods of low water levels.

