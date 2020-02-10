South Warren High School senior golfer commits to Lindsey Wilson College

A South Warren High School Senior is taking her golf game to the collegiate level.

Monday evening Senior Lauren Holeman signed her letter of intent to play golf for Lindsey Wilson College.

Holeman has played golf for eight years and has several accomplishments under her belt, including three-time region champs, two-time district champs, and being state runner up.

She says she's excited to become a Blue Raider and continue playing competitive golf.

"I chose Lindsey, I had it narrowed down to three schools and I just liked the level Lindsey Wilson was at compared to the other schools," said Holeman.

Those who spoke at Holeman's signing describe her as hard-working and a team player.

Holeman added she is excited to join other students from her school that are also going to Lindsey Wilson College.

