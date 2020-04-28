South Warren's Jantzen Dunn talks Ohio State commitment, playing for Brandon Smith, and expectations for the Spartans in 2020

South Warren high school has quickly become a powerhouse on the gridiron due to the guidance of head coach Brandon Smith. Besides winning state championships, Smith has helped guide several of his players to division one scholarships. The latest player that we know will be playing on Saturday's is defensive back Jantzen Dunn.

In what seemed like an overnight process, Dunn has catapulted himself into one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky. In 2019 Jantzen had a breakout season that saw him garner over 20 Power Five scholarship offers including programs like Alabama, Louisville, Oklahoma, and Southern California. Ultimately Dunn made the pledge to Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes in April of 2020.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with Jantzen about his college decision and all things South Warren football.