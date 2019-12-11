South Warren students fight against porch piracy with new invention

Two Bowling Green high school students were awarded with a scholarship for an interesting invention they created.

The students developed a "Lock Box" that could potentially solve the issue of packages getting stolen from front porches.

The box was invented to look like front porch furniture and hold packages until the owner gets home.

The students entered the invention in the Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge and were awarded a scholarship.

"It was a very, very educational program in the way of setting up budgets and break even points. Just coming up with an idea of how to build it and putting the idea forward in front of an audience to see the kind of feedback they would get and to possibly build a business," said Paul Mooney, father of one of the high school inventors.

They are hoping to secure funds to be able to turn this into a business one day.