South Warren's Taylor Enlow signs to play softball at Asbury University

It was a full house in attendance at South Warren High school to see softball pitcher Taylor Enlow sigh to play softball at Asbury University.

Taylor has had one outstanding softball career as a Spartan. She has been a member of the South Warren softball team since middle school and is a three year varsity letter winner.

Last year as a junior Enlow enjoyed a spectacular year. She batted .366 at the plate hitting six homeruns and 40 RBI's. As a pitcher she was 29-10 with 144 strikeouts and a 1.764 ERA.