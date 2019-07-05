Southern California reportedly experiences 6.9 magnitude earthquake, 2nd quake in 2 days

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday night, multiple outlets are reporting.

The Los Angeles Times reports the quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif., which was where the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit on July 4, which was the largest earthquake in Southern California in nearly two decades.

The LA Times and other Southern California outlets originally reported the earthquake on Friday night was a 7.1 magnitude quake.

The LA Times reports the quake has caused minor damage and injuries.

