Southern Lanes hosts 2020 Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships

Several hundred fans gathered at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green to watch the 2020 NAIA men's and women's Mid South Conference Bowling Tournament.

This year marks the 6th year at which Southern Lanes hosted the tournament.

Tournament Manager, Nick Hoagland, believes this type of sporting event is something completely different than the mainstream sports.

"So what's neat is unlike every other sporting event you're so far away, your literally sitting on top of the action. The parents are literally ten feet behind their sons and daughters bowling, that makes for a really fun environment, really passionate environment, Lots of cheering and chanting. Different from your other sporting events."

Top-seeded Pikeville won its second consecutive Mid-South Conference Women's Bowling Championship Saturday afternoon.The Bears went 4-0 in the tournament to win the title.

The Bears earn the conference's automatic bid into the NAIA National Championships being held in Sterling Heights, Michigan during the end of March.

Second-seeded Pikeville claimed the Mid-South Conference Men's Bowling Championship Title on Saturday. The Bears earn the conference's automatic bid into the NAIA National Championships.