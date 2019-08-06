Southern Lanes throws HUGE back to school bash

Talk about a party! Southern Lanes hosted a huge back to school bash Tuesday.

There were vendors from throughout the community. Painted Lady Trading, Service One Credit Union, American Bank and Trust were some of the vendors at the bash.

The event featured inflatables, a tick raffle for various prizes, and a donation box for luggage for foster children.

Southern Lanes says they love giving back to the community just before they start a new school year.

"It's just something that we do every year. We always give out free stuff just to help people. I think one last day of fun gives them something to do, gets the energy out and then go to school tomorrow," said Demi Litten with Southern Lanes.

Southern Lanes discounted their prices for all the kiddos and also gave away backpacks and a free birthday party.

