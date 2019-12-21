Southern Recycling to end curbside pickup program by end of March 2020

Southern Recycling will be ending its pickup recycling program with Warren County. They've held their recycling franchise with the county since the program was instituted in 1995.

Warren County Fiscal Court has agreements with multiple franchises to provide trash pickup for residential, industrial, and commercial customers countywide, including Bowling Green.

Southern Recycling has approached Warren County and is asking to be released from its key responsibilities for the remaining months of its curbside recycling franchise with Warren County, citing globally deteriorated recycling markets and significantly rising costs.

"Southern Recycling has been a long-standing partner with Warren County since 1995, when we only has recycling in the city limits of Bowling Green," said Warren County Judge Executive, Mike Buchanon. "They've grown with us over the past 25 years and brought the program to as many people as possible in Warren County. However, the dire state of recycling globally forces us both to admit this program is unsustainable."

Recyclers worldwide are facing multiple problems, since China and other overseas markets began restricting certain imports more than a year ago.

In the Warren County Fiscal Court meeting Friday, they've recommended that Southern Recycling notify its customers that curbside recycling collections will end by March 2020. Customers will be allowed to keep their red bins for personal use, or for use by another solid waste franchise that might assume recycling pickups, if approved by Warren County.

Tentatively, Southern Recycling will end its collections in about 90 days, by March 31, 2020.

Southern Recycling is losing about $29,000 per month on the curbside program. They are a wholly subsidiary of Houchens Industries Inc.

Southern Recycling will re-establish a drop-off point area for residents at its new facilities at 63 N. Graham St. which is accessible from North Industrial Park off Plum Springs Loop in Bowling Green. Recycling may be dropped there until July 31st, when Southern's franchise ends or until a new franchise assumes the obligations.

Warren County is currently working toward issuing new solid waste and recycling franchise as part of the expected ending of current agreements on July 30, 2020. Kentucky law stipulates that franchises cannot extend beyond 20 years without requesting new proposals.

Warren County intends to issue new requests for proposals for trash and recycling services in the coming months. Proposers are expected to have 90 days to research and submit their seald RFP to Warren County Fiscal, which will review each proposal.m