Southern Recycling to stop curbside pickup

A long time recycling company has announced that they will no longer offer curbside pickups.

In a statement released Tuesday, Southern Recycling said March 31 will be the last day that their trucks will pick up curbside recyclables.

The recycling company said negative values, added costs, and difficulty to dispose of the materials has reached unsustainable levels.

Southern Recycling is losing about $29,000 per monthlosing about $29,000 per month on the curbside program.

Bowling Green and Warren County residents can still drop off recyclables free of charge at the Southern Recycling yard at 63 North Graham Street until July 31.

For more information visit southernrecycling.com, or call 270-781-3265.

Read the full statement below.

Southern Recycling by WBKO on Scribd