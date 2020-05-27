Southwest Parkway to bring more jobs, provide economic growth to Bowling Green

Kentucky is investing in infrastructure and economic growth through the extension of Southwest Parkway into the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park (“SCKIP”). The road extension will allow for better traffic flow and access for companies located within the park.

“Good transportation improves the quality of life for Kentuckians and the bottom line for businesses who rely on efficient links to their supply and market chains,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The anticipated completion of the parkway expansion will favorably impact this portion of South Central Kentucky in the immediate future and for decades to come.”

“Employees and businesses will soon feel the benefits of better connections to the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park,” said Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray. “The completion of the project will support a park that is poised for growth while providing a time-saving alternate route for commercial trucks and emergency services to bypass train traffic.”

Businesses located within SCKIP are an important part of Bowling Green’s economy. Roughly 4,000 jobs are supported by business activity occurring within the SCKIP, which equates to an economic impact of over $12 billion to Bowling Green’s economy over the next decade. The community is supporting their growth through this and other infrastructure projects.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to help local companies grow and have made a commitment to continue investing in infrastructure,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.

The expansion of Southwest Parkway will also have a far reaching economic impact. The $3 million contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, with the state agreeing to reimburse the city for a maximum of $3.8 million. The utility relocation and earthwork are currently in progress with the company committed to using Healthy at Work policies. The scheduled completion date is September 2020. Once complete, Southwest Parkway will be roughly 5,500 feet long.

In addition to the $3 million spent on building the road, the project’s construction is generating an additional $1,167,344 in local spending. This means that for every dollar spent on the project another .39 cents is being generated elsewhere in Bowling Green’s local economy. As a result of the project, there will be an additional $94,000 spent on rent and $70,000 on utilities, $46,000 on restaurants and hotel stays, $44,000 on medical services, $36,000 on professional service such as banking and legal services, $9,300 on employee training, $8,000 in grocery stores and $6,200 on engineering services. This brings the project’s total economic impact to roughly $4.2 million. It is also expected that this infrastructure project will result in future job creation at the industrial park.

“I am so appreciative of the companies that have chosen to make the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park home and provide our citizens opportunities to support their families,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

“We look forward to the continued growth of businesses located within the industrial park and the ability to bring more companies to our area as a result of Bowling Green’s continued investment in infrastructure,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Year-to-date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed two economic development projects totaling $150.3 million in capital investment and generating 141 new jobs for 2020. In 2019, Bowling Green was home to four of the top 20 economic development projects in the state and has been nationally ranked for seven consecutive years for economic development performance by Site Selection Magazine.