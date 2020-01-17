Spartans pick up 57-50 win over Colonels

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The South Warren Spartans picked up a 57-50 win over the Christian County Colonels on Friday night.

The Spartans improve to 11-6 on the year while the Colonels fall to 6-11.

Next up for South Warren will be the Hopkinsville Tigers on January 18.

 
