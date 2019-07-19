Speaker predicts House will pass pension bill

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne is predicting that the Republican-led chamber will pass pension-relief legislation in a special session.

Lawmakers convened Friday after being called into session by Gov. Matt Bevin to take up his pension proposal. The goal is to provide relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies burdened by surging retirement costs.

Bevin spent months building support for his proposal. He vetoed a similar measure after lawmakers ended their regular session.

Asked about finally convening after months of suspense, Osborne said: "I don't think anybody's excited about being here, but it is our job to be here."

A bill reflecting Bevin's plan was introduced Friday. Democrats offered their own version.

