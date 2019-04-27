Special Olympics Area 5 Track and Field meet returns to Bowling Green

Over 200 athletes from more than 14 counties and cities in the state took part in the Special Olympics Kentucky Saturday for the Area 5 Spring Games.

The event was held at Warren Central High School and began with opening ceremonies, the famous parade of athletes followed by the competitions.

Several athletes and coaches also received awards including "Athlete of the Year" awarded to Randy Lennon of Russellville.

"Very pleased that this community supports Special Olympics," said Karen Singleton, Special Olympics coach. "It gave them an opportunity to show their talents. It is one of the best things that was developed for them."

The Special Olympics Area 5 Track and Field season concludes May 11 in Louisville where more than 1,000 athletes will be in action.