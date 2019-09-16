The Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament takes place in Bowling Green

The Special Olympics gathered athletes from all around Kentucky to compete in the Kentucky state softball tournament.

"We had a great time this weekend, we lost both of our games but i am happy with our ribbon,"said, Benjamin Adkins a competitor.

35 squads from throughout the state competed for medals and a few came out state champions.

"We are state champions, go Louisville Warriors,"chanted the Louisville Warriors.

The state softball tournament is one of the largest competitions the organization holds each year.

"This is so much more than just about sports it is about helping all of our athletes live a better life and be the best person that they can be possible," said Hunter Brislin, Director of Sports and Competition.

For one competitor it's not about the medal or ribbon it's about friendship and good sportsmanship.

"Softball is the key, softball is good sportsmanship and just tell yourself that sportsmanship means shaking hands and just being there with your team," said Brandon Hobson, a competitor in the tournament.

Congratulations to all athletes who competed in the tournament this weekend.