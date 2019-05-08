Special Report: Educating youth on effects of impaired driving

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) driver distraction is the leading factor in most crashes.

Nearly 80% of crashes involve some form of distraction within three seconds before the event.

In an effort to prevent that, a distracted driving demo visited Greenwood High School to put in perspective the dangers of impaired driving and the impact of losing a loved one to a vehicle fatality in the "Ghost Out."

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and the Warren County Sheriff's Office coordinated with Greenwood High School Thursday to host what they call a "Ghost Out" for junior and senior students.

It was a day unlike any other for Greenwood High School students with a visual and descriptive display of the affects of distracted driving.

"Us as teenagers we don't really take things like that serious. We kinda just take it as a joke or at times it will go in one ear and out the other, but I feel that we need to start taking that more seriously, especially because now as teenagers we're driving, we're getting involved with parties and activities that involve alcohol or drugs," said Kathryn Thomas, Greenwood High School student.

"Outside of the use of alcohol, it's the use of seat belts, it's distracted driving, all of those things play such a factor into the accidents that we work on a daily occurrence," said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff.

"It's just bringing a lot of information to students that might not otherwise consider, you know, the statistical data that they have been given today, how many students and people die everyday on the roadways and a lot of people nationally. I think last year there was around 44,000 people across the United States that lost their lives in traffic fatalities," said Hightower.

Eleven students were selected by the "Grim Reaper" throughout the morning at school, each one representing a victim in an impaired driving crash.

"It definitely made it hit home, like, "oh my gosh this could actually happen to me, this could actually happen to a friend," If I'm not paying attention and making sure that we're safe," said Thomas.

Once removed from their peers, victims wrote their own obituary.

"I think it's impactful and then when you hear the reasons why, whether it was failure to wear a seat belt or potentially distracted driving or alcohol related occurrences, so I think it just makes you think more about it," said Hightower.

A mock funeral for these victims was held during an afternoon assembly, with classmates watching as each one was laid to rest, a sad but unfortunate possible truth.

"I hope it helped open their eyes to actually take this seriously and, you know, listen to what everyone is saying because if it does happen you're not only hurting yourself, but you're hurting others who care so much about you," said Thomas.

"A real eye opener 'cause like we always hear about them but were like "oh, that will never happen to us, you know, that would never happen to anyone in Bowling Green or in Greenwood," But, after you go through it and representing yourself actually dying from crashing a car you're like, "Ok, well I actually do need to need be a lot more careful and be aware of my surroundings," said Thomas.

"You're not immortal, you can die just like that [snaps finger] just going out of the parking lot," said Kate, Greenwood High School student.

Several people spoke to students on the long-term effects of driving while impaired, including Andy Graham, an Alabama native who was paralyzed in a drunk driving accident over twenty years ago when he made the decision to get in a vehicle after drinking.

"I talked to some people after and they really enjoyed what he said and they said a lot of people responded to it and i think they will make good decisions, I hope they do," said Grace, a Greenwood High School student, and Andy's niece.

"I think any training event is important because whatever you're training on, it highlights it, it'll show national data, national statistics, local data that puts it kinda at the fore thought of your brain when you think about what's going on here locally and so any of that i think is very relevant," said Hightower.

As of April 24th, 2019, 188 people have died on Kentucky roads and 12 of those were people ranging from 10-19-years-old​.

Sheriff Brett Hightower, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hope the Ghost Out made an impact on these students to think twice before getting into a vehicle after drinking.