Sports Connection 6-23-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- June 23, 2019 edition of "Sports Connection", which includes in-studio interviews with Greenwood girls soccer student-athlete Anna Haddock and Greenwood boys basketball coach Will McCoy.

 
