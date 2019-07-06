Spotty Thundershowers To End The Weekend Before Drier Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, July 6, 2019
The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks end out our weekend. If you're making outdoor plans, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms, some with heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. Otherwise we enter a drier spell of weather into the new week with only a slight shower chance midweek. Scattered storm possibilities return Wednesday into Thursday with a new system, one that may send slightly less humid air our way to close out next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Showers End, Spotty Shower Towards Daybreak
Low 73, winds CALM
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid
High 88, Low 70, winds NW-8
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Warm
High 88, Low 69, winds N-5
